URBAN CANDLELIGHT HIKE IN THREE BRIDGES PARK
Presented by Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail at Three Bridges Park
FEB 26, 2022
Cure your cabin fever with a candlelit hike on the Hank Aaron State Trail through Three Bridges Park right in the heart of Milwaukee – this event will take place with or without snow!
For the fifth year, hardy northerners (that’s you!) will cure their cabin fever at the Urban Candlelight Hike in Three Bridges Park. Grab your stocking cap and crew, and we’ll see you outside!
5:30 pm – 8:00 pm:
Toasty warm campfires at the Fireside Plaza and along the trails.
Learn about winter camping, try on snowshoes, and check out cross country skis & snowshoes from the Urban Ecology Center.
Access to food trucks near the Fireside Plaza – Jamaican Kitchen, Riley’s Good Dogs (traditional & plant-based), & more!
Orenda Café will have hot chocolate (non-alcoholic and spiked) and chimichangas (meat or veg) for sale from the restaurant from 5:00-8:30 pm. Located at (514 W. National Ave, about a block away from the Urban Ecology Center.) Order indoors, but no dine-in option this evening.
4:00 pm – 10:00 pm:
Extend the fun at Third Space Brewing! Locally brewed beer, root beer, toasty campfires, and games at Third Space Brewing
The Urban Ecology Center will be at Third Space teaching a winter-themed craft the whole family will enjoy!
Option to reserve a heated Happy Dome at Third Space Brewing for more winter fun!
This event is co-hosted by: Urban Ecology Center and Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail