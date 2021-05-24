Check in and enjoy CIVIC MUSIC’s fun-filled virtual event featuring music, impact and fundraising. Meet young musicians currently in the program as well as some of Milwaukee’s best professional musicians.
Sista Strings, MSO cellist Peter Thomas, trumpeter Philip Dizack, the
Brusubardis Bros., and faculty from the Milwaukee Jazz Institute, including jazz pianist Mark Davis, will all be on hand to perform. Help us honor the 2021 CIVIC MUSIC Educator Award recipients. This is a FREE event that will also offer a chance to support the organization through a silent auction and your opportunity to purchase an exclusive Music Bag filled with goodies.
Price: Free