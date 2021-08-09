Monday, August 9, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
Prices: $29 – $39
Award-winning Christian music group Casting Crowns will bring their mega hits to the State Fair Main Stage on Monday, August 9. The seven-member, GRAMMY® award-winning group grew from its roots as a youth group worship band into a dominant force of Christian music. Since 2003, chart-topping songs like “The Voice of Truth”, “East to West”, “Who Am I”, “Praise You In This Storm”, and “Lifesong” have earned the band 13 No. 1 hits, 18 GMA Dove Awards, four American Music Awards, and two Billboard Music Awards.
Contemporary Christian group We The Kingdom will open the 7:30 pm show. After having worked behind-the-scenes on worship songs that have been sung around the world, We The Kingdom debuted their first EP in 2019 including their popular single “Holy Water”.
All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $29 and $39. Each concert ticket includes admission to the State Fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance. Venue opens at 6:30 pm for show seating.