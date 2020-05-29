The officials behind the Summer Sounds concert series have announced the 2020 event is cancelled.
“For months we have continued to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, including local, state and federal health agencies’ recommendations on preventing the spread of this disease,” according to a press release. “Several agencies continue to offer strict guidelines advising against mass gatherings and as an event that attracts large crowds every Friday night, this guidance weighed heavily on our decision. We totally understand the disappointment you may be feeling. We feel it too. However, under these guidelines we could not create the welcoming, safe, enjoyable experience that you have come to know and love. Safety is our number one priority, and we cannot compromise this under any circumstances.”