CEDARBURG — Amongst the spate of summer event cancellations announced due to COVID-19 concerns, there is still one local celebration that is still holding on to hope.
Country in the Burg announced via its Facebook page this week that the event is still moving forward as planned.
“After discussing with city officials and other organizations regarding the concert, we believe everyone has a choice. At this time, Country in the Burg is going be a go. A final determination will be made on July 29. We have stayed in contact with Cedarburg city officials and we continue to follow all state and health safety guidelines,” according to the post.
It added that Cedarburg is survived by tourism and businesses need the event’s help. Last year, Country in the Burg gave back over $50,000 to local charities and the organization is planning to continue those efforts this year.
Billy Currington, Easton Corbin and Frankie Ballard were announced late last year as the headliners slated to perform at Cedar Creek Park on Aug. 29, 2020.
Currington, the headliner of the event, recently performed at the Washington County Fair during the summer of 2019. He also released a single called “Details” last July.
He has No. 1 hit songs such as “Good Directions,” “Must be Doin’ Something Right” and “People are Crazy.”
Corbin released his debut album in 2010 with hits such as “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll with It.” Some other songs of his are “Lovin’ You Is Fun” and “All Over the Road.” In 2016, Corbin went on tour with Carrie Underwood.
Ballard scored three consecutive No. 1 singles “Sunshine & Whiskey,” “Helluva Life” and “Young & Crazy” from the album Sunshine & Whiskey.