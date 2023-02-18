Festivals of Cedarburg will celebrate the “The Wild West” themed Winter Festival from 8am to 9pm on Saturday, February 18, 2023 and 8am to 3pm on Sunday, February 19, 2023. This two-day Wild West-filled festival will feature an Ice Carving Contest, barrel races, Cedarburg’s famous “costumed bed-races on ice,” camel rides, outdoor activities and much more, including a Saturday night, family friendly, Battle of the Bands Hoedown Showdown.
For those ready to get outside and test their endurance, camel rides, sledding, ice skating, golfing, parades or dog pulls might be in order. Indoor fun includes chili cook-offs, music, merchant activities, and shopping.