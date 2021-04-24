Spend a day celebrating the Earth by participating in educational activities around the Center. Set your own pace as you visit different stations around the property. Naturalists will be at each station to teach you about problems and solutions that face various aspects of nature with an assortment of activities. This includes collecting and sorting litter on the shores of Lake Michigan, searching for macro-invertebrates in the ponds, learning how to identify native and migrating birds in a citizen science project, and making an eco-friendly craft to take home.
Prior to the event, you will receive a PDF of the description and locations of the activities on our trail map.
This program will take place entirely outdoors. We will practice social distancing when we are able to, but because of the nature of small-group programming, it will not always be possible. For the health and safety of all, participants must wear a mask when you are within six feet of others. Please do not attend if you are sick or believe you have been exposed to the virus. See our latest COVID-19 updates here.
Members: $10 per person | Non-members: $15 per person
