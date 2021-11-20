Come home for the holidays with First Stage and this treasured holiday classic. Everyone is giddy with Christmas cheer, but Charlie Brown has the Yuletide blues. Will directing the Christmas play help him get in the spirit of the season?
Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they learn the true meaning of Christmas. This is one holiday gift the entire family will treasure.
Family Packages and All-Access Memberships will go on sale September 1, 2021, and single tickets for all performances are on sale October 1, 2021.