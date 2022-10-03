Experience China Lights: Adventure in Lantern Wonderland, with its magical glow created by larger-than-life sculptural lantern displays at the renowned Boerner Botanical Gardens in Whitnall Park. You’ll go down the rabbit hole to meet the Mad Hatter, Caterpillar, Cheshire Cat, and Queen of Hearts. (You won’t want to miss the Tea Party display for a photo op with all the characters in this adventure!) In addition to the lanterns along the 3/4-mile walking route through the Botanical Gardens, the festival celebrates Asian folk-culture with professional entertainment, and a variety of food and beverage selections. This event is presented by TriCity National Bank.
The Lanterns
· The Adventures in Lantern Wonderland theme brings 99.9% new lantern displays to the festival. The ONLY returning display is the 200-foot-long Chinese Dragon – the very same dragon on display in the inaugural year of China Lights. The sculptural lanterns range in size from 3 feet to 3 stories.
· Additional lanterns of a Chinese culture theme occupy the entrance area to greet all new and returning visitors.
· The popular interactive display zone has been expanded to include 12 light-up installations that you can touch and play with.
Cultural Performances
· Live stage entertainment features some of our favorite acts, such as face changing and foot juggling
· Stage performance time is 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. nightly, with an extra show added at 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Asian & Western Food & Beverage
· A special food vendor adds two secret food and beverage items – Eat Me & Drink Me – to the food court menu.
· All our favorite local food vendors return, including Gift of Wings, Mil-Wok-Kee, Tanpopo, Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds, T-Best Kettle Corn, and Heavenly Roasted Nuts.
· The beer garden returns, and a newly renovated wine bar will open.