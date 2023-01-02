The Pabst Mansion decorated wall-to-wall for the holidays!
A holiday tradition the whole family can enjoy! Delight in the wonderment of Christmas at the Pabst Mansion where no two Christmases are the same. From glitz and glam to train tracks and teddy bears around the tree, each room each room is decked from tip to mistletoe.
Sundays, 3:30pm-5:30pm – With his lantern, walking stick and red cloak with white trim, a whimsical Father Christmas travels south to visit the Pabst Mansion each Sunday during the holiday season. Create magical memories with holiday treats, letters to Santa, and room after room of enchanting Christmas displays.