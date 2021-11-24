2 Million Dazzling Lights!
Ring in the holiday season with Southeastern Wisconsin's biggest, brightest and most dazzling drive-thru holiday light show. Experience holiday magic & incredible lighting displays set to your favorite holiday music.
Relax in the comfort of your own vehicle as you wind your way through our campground's winter wonderland, book your seat in Santa's sleigh or take a ride in our Golf Cart Holiday Train for a unique experience.
Find gifts, goodies, and SANTA in Santa’s Workshop! Visit Santa every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday until 12/23. But wait! Don’t forget to take the light show home with you with your very own copy of our brand NEW Christmas book: !
Tickets must be pre-purchased online. Cash will not be accepted at the gate.
Find information on tickets, donations, discounts, and more on our website!
Price: $30 - $55
Car Pass: $30 Large Passenger Van: $45Bus/ Camper: $55 per vehicleOther Options: found on website