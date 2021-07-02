wkafireworks070221
Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department presents the 2021 Independence Day Activities. The event takes place on July 4th, and this year's theme honor the City of Waukesha’s 125th Anniversary with the theme, "Looking Back – Reaching Forward.” The parade line-up will take place in the area of Cutler Park, 321 Wisconsin Avenue, with the following schedule.

  • 9:30 to 10:00 am - Line-Up in the area of Cutler Park
  • 11:00 am - Parade Begins

CITY OF WAUKESHA JULY 4th Fireworks

Held on the Expo Center Grounds

Dates: July 4, 2021

Times: Gates open 6pm Fireworks start around 9:30pm

Admission: Free No charge for parking

Event Description: Check the City of Waukesha Website for details and other fun family activities on July 4th during the day.

Spectacular Fireworks show start at about 9:30pm.

Things to Know: Pets, Carry-in fireworks (including sparklers), candles, grills and alcoholic beverages are not allowed on Expo Grounds.

Please check back - More information to come!

Website: www.waukesha-wi.gov

