Enjoy free live concerts this summer at Veterans Memorial Park, 70th and National Ave., as our Summer Concert Series returns for 2021. All events are held from 6 - 8 p.m., with food truck beginning service at 6 p.m. and musicians performing at 6:30 p.m. West Allis-West Milwaukee Recreation and Community Services Operation Recreation will also join these events with fun kids activities! MilWOKee Asian Street Food and El Sazon Dominicano will attend all events.
Thursday, September 16
Tom Brusky
Polkas, waltzes, standards, country, swing, ballrooms, etc.