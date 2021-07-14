concert071421

Enjoy free live concerts this summer at Veterans Memorial Park, 70th and National Ave., as our Summer Concert Series returns for 2021. All events are held from 6 - 8 p.m., with food truck beginning service at 6 p.m. and musicians performing at 6:30 p.m. West Allis-West Milwaukee Recreation and Community Services Operation Recreation will also join these events with fun kids activities! MilWOKee Asian Street Food and El Sazon Dominicano will attend all events. Thursday, July 15

West Allis-West Milwaukee Shining Strings Orchestra

Thursday, August 5

Orlando Peña and the Midnight Purchase Upbeat music blending the sounds of traditional folk and country with modern soul and pop

Thursday, August 19

West Allis-West Milwaukee Sinfonia Orchestra

Thursday, September 2

Montage

Funk, R&B, Soul, and Disco from the 70’s to today.

Thursday, September 16

Tom Brusky

Polkas, waltzes, standards, country, swing, ballrooms, etc.

Price: Free

Recommended for you