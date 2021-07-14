Enjoy free live concerts this summer at Veterans Memorial Park, 70th and National Ave., as our Summer Concert Series returns for 2021. All events are held from 6 - 8 p.m., with food truck beginning service at 6 p.m. and musicians performing at 6:30 p.m. West Allis-West Milwaukee Recreation and Community Services Operation Recreation will also join these events with fun kids activities! MilWOKee Asian Street Food and El Sazon Dominicano will attend all events. Thursday, July 15
West Allis-West Milwaukee Shining Strings Orchestra
Thursday, August 5
Orlando Peña and the Midnight Purchase Upbeat music blending the sounds of traditional folk and country with modern soul and pop
Thursday, August 19
West Allis-West Milwaukee Sinfonia Orchestra
Thursday, September 2
Montage
Funk, R&B, Soul, and Disco from the 70’s to today.
Thursday, September 16
Tom Brusky
Polkas, waltzes, standards, country, swing, ballrooms, etc.
Price: Free