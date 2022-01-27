Classic Journey Live is a tribute to Journey unlike any other. Immerse yourself in the most detailed replication of Journey to date.
The clothes, hairstyles, lights, musical gear, stage, vocals and all the sounds that are Journey combine to create a living tribute to one of rock’s greatest bands.
With its incredible attention to detail, Classic Journey Live leaves nothing to be desired. Take a ride with Journey as they rise from their San Francisco roots to superstardom and achieve unbelievable fame. Step back in time to experience the story as it began with Gregg Rolie (David Krol) and legendary frontman Steve Perry (Larry Pascale) together on stage, performing the early hits, just as you remember them. Watch as the band transforms with Jonathan Cain (David Krol) and his trademark red grand piano, and hear them play some of the biggest songs in rock history.
The impeccably authentic show features video excerpts, interviews, and performances from the members of Journey themselves, making this a concert you won’t soon forget or want to miss!