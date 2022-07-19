Skyline Music Series brings Milwaukee families and Milwaukee’s top bands to the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater located in COA’s Kilbourn-Kadish Park to enjoy an evening of great music, family activities, and Milwaukee’s skyline.
The Skyline Music Series has been a popular and engaging aspect of COA’s community programming for over ten years. This summer, we are excited to share that we are once again hosting concerts every Tuesday from July 12-August 23, 5:30-8:30pm! Located at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kilbourn-Kadish Park, Skyline is a free, family-friendly community event featuring popular local bands, food trucks, drinks vendors, and more! This year’s concerts will also include arts and crafts projects, a STEM-based activity, and a mini arts market. Please visit our website at www.coa-yfc.org/skyline/ for this summer’s lineup.