On Sunday, January 1, 2023, New Years Day, the Kite Society of Wisconsin & Illinois, and Gift of Wings are presenting our 36th Annual “COOL FOOL KITE & ICE FESTIVAL”, The First Kite Festival of the New Year!
This 36 year Milwaukee tradition will take place in Veterans Park, on Milwaukee’s usually warm and windy lakefront. The kite festival is free to the public and will start at 11:00 am just prior to the Polar Bear’s jump into Lake Michigan, and will run until we can no longer stand the cold, probably around 5:00 PM. Jake, the Kite Guy will be flying his giant kites and be putting on a great show. Some of his kites are over 100 feet long.
Kites and Hot Food are available for purchase or bring your own. FREE Hot chocolate, coffee, and snacks will be served while it lasts, compliments of Gift of Wings. . We will be featuring a 30% Sale on all Kites and Garden Spinners.
A professional ice carving group called THE QUIET ICE CARVERS will also be on hand, carving some great designs. I have attached some photos of previous years carvings and kites. Bob Lechtenberg and his talented group are National Snow and Ice Carving champions and have recently appeared on Disney+.
Thanks again for your support! Dress really warm!!!! It sure beats jumping into Lake Michigan!
Happy Holidays!!