Looking to experience Country Christmas a little differently this year? 🎄
On select nights, take in the lights of Country Christmas Trail from our Wagon Ride! Rides are at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, November 28 through December 16 at The Ingleside Hotel.
$17 per person – includes hot chocolate and a cookie. Purchase tickets in Christmas Village. Carload admission not required for the wagon ride.
Wagon rides will leave promptly at your scheduled departure time.
Please dress appropriately for the weather. Learn more here.