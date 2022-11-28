Ride our wagon to see the lights!
On select nights, take in the lights of Country Christmas Trail from our Wagon Ride! Rides are at 5pm, 6pm, 7pm, and 8pm. (Based on availability)
Ticket includes hot chocolate and a cookie. You can purchase tickets in Christmas Village.
Carload admission not required for the wagon ride. Wagon rides will leave promptly at your scheduled departure time. Please dress appropriately for the weather
Nestled in the heart of Southeastern Wisconsin is a holiday destination steeped in festive tradition. For 27 years, The Ingleside Hotel has been transformed into a winter wonderland called Country Christmas. Admission to Country Christmas lights display includes a trip through the Country Christmas Trail and entrance to two buildings located at the end of the trail, Christmas Village and The Streets of Bethlehem.