Country Christmas at the Ingleside Hotel is Wisconsin’s Largest outdoor drive through light display which will provide enjoyment for all ages.
Admission includes:
- The Country Christmas Trail features over a million holiday lights festively displayed on over a mile-long trail. As guests drive through the countryside, they will experience enchanting animated figures and holiday scenes from the comfort of their car.
- The Streets of Bethlehem is a building located at the end of the drive-through trail. Guests can get out of their car and walk through the collection of nearly life –sized Fontanini nativity figurines. Country Christmas has the only display of this magnitude in the area, a replica of the Pope’s personal collection.
- Christmas Village is another building at the end of the trail that guests can get out of their car and visit. Christmas Village is the perfect place to enjoy a hot cup of cocoa or an evening treat while surrounded by a cuddly cast of animated holiday characters. People of all ages will be amazed at the newly rebuilt working model train display.
