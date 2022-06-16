Are you ready for a night of local creativity, beer tasting, games, and stand up comedy?!? So are we. Join us at the Dresden Castle in Cudahy on Friday, June 17th for a night of fun.
Milwaukee’s own Dear Ruthie will kick off the evening at 6PM with Drag Queen Bingo with prizes. At 7pm Mike Marvell and Mike Mercury will take the stage. Mike and Mike have a very impressive comedy career, performing for over 25 years. After that we bring you trivia with Mike Marvell with more great prizes.
This night is a culmination of our crafting competition held 2 weeks prior. Our crafters will be there to show their designs and sell them in a silent auction. At the end of the evening we will close the bidding on all items. We will have virtual bidding available on all the craft items that were created by our contestants. Our crafters have the chance of winning 2 prizes. A judges pick and peoples choice prize.
We will also have a raffle for additional crafting items and door prizes.
Buy your tickets now! $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
Doors open at 5:30
A portion of the proceeds from the evening will go towards Friends of Pulaski Park.