Remember in 2020 when no one got to shop holiday craft fairs? Not this year, folks. Cream City Creatives is back and we're EXCITED to be able to have this event again at Milwaukee's Historic Turner Hall Ballroom! Plan to join us and dozens of local artists and vendors; there will be swag bags for the first 50 customers, food, fun, music and holiday cheer.
Check out our webpage at: Creamcitycreatives.com for vendor applications and submission dates, info and updates on this phenomenal event. Contact us at creamcitycreatives@gmail.com, and mark it down on your calendars for November 21, 2021, 10am-3pm. Can't wait to see you there!
Price: $3