Join us this year on Saturday July 16th for Wisconsin’s oldest continuous running Ethnic festival in Franklin, WI.
As per tradition a Croatian Catholic mass will start at 11:00AM followed by our Cultural Program at 2:00PM featuring our Milwaukee area Croatian music and dance groups. Bravo Band of Chicago will be providing our music entertainment all afternoon and evening.
Food is available for sale as well as home made bakery and desserts. We feature a full bar with many Croatian beers and cordials as well as all of your local favorites. Many vendors are on site selling wonderful items and we have games for the little ones.
Traditional Croatian rotisserie is available however as with every year it sells out quick. It is highly recommend that your pre-order rotisserie lamb, pork and chicken that is sold by the pound at our festival.