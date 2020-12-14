For the very first time Santa will cruise the streets of Greenfield to say Hello and spread some Holiday cheer to the Community! Families are encouraged to peek through the window or step outside to wave to Santa Claus.
Santa figured out the best and safest way to cruise past as many houses in Greenfield as he can. Check out the route maps on our website to see the best way for you to see Santa. www.greenfieldparksrec.com
(*) All dates are subject to change if inclement weather keeps Santa in the North Pole.
A Santa tracker will be posted on the website and Facebook pages for Residents to keep up with where Santa is at!
We would like to thank the Greenfield Parks and Recreation Department, Greenfield Police Department, and Greenfield Fire Department for their joint effort in making this happen!