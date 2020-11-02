Day of the Dead, a Mexican celebration, occurs around the same time of year as Halloween, although it is a completely different holiday with rich symbolism and traditions celebrating deceased family and friends in a colorful and joyous way. Our cultural celebration for the whole family will look a little different this year but will be just as special. We’re partnering with local organizations to help you celebrate this year from your home. This year, purchase our take-home Celebration Kit, virtually experience our annual event, and enjoy traditional Pan de Muertos!
https://www.milwaukee365.com/event/dia-de-los-muertos-virtual-celebration-from-the-domes/