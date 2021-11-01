Direct from its sold-out engagement in Door County where it became the best-selling hit in Northern Sky Theater’s 28-year history, comes this new musical comedy for football fanatics and the people who love them. Who will inherit Frank’s treasured season tickets at Lambeau Field? The Kosinski sisters employ every trick in the playbook, on the way to relearning that family isn’t everything; it’s the only thing. With songs like “When You Live in Green Bay” and “What Do You Do with a Bye Week,” this quintessential Wisconsin musical will warm your heart and leave you rooting for the home team!
Book, Music & Lyrics by Matt Zembrowski
Directed by Ryan Quinn
*Please note that dates & times are subject to change. Visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com for the most up-to-date information.
Price: $20