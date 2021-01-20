The hilarious Dana Ehrmann headlines The Laughing Tap with a live show and streaming event!
Dana Ehrmann first tried stand-up as a college student, and has been self-deprecating and discussing sort-of-but-not-quite-adulthood on stage ever since. Based in Milwaukee, she has performed at the Milwaukee, Floodwater and Great Spirit Comedy Festivals, and opened for Todd Barry, Hari Kondabolu, Dan Soder and Charlie Berens. She’s also sorry she hasn’t watched that t.v. show you recommended, but she just has, like, a lot going on right now.
Tickets are $20 in person with limited seating or Live Stream for only $10!
Doors open at 7:30pm / show at 8pm
The link to watch the show will be emailed to you the day of the event. Tickets are ONLY $10 per household and the live stream show will start at 8pm CST.
Having issues watching the show? Please try re-starting your browser and reload the page FIRST before contacting us.
Price: $10 - $20
https://laughingtap.com/event/dana-ehrmann-at-the-laughing-tap/