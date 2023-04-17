Danceworks Mad Hot Rhythm is an innovative educational dance program, providing arts and physical education to youth in Milwaukee-area schools. Over the last 15 years, Danceworks Mad Hot has touched the lives of more than 33,600 students in grades 4-6 throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.
Mad Hot Rhythm’s Primary Goals:
To improve students’ self-confidence.
To improve students’ respect for self and others.
To improve students’ attitudes toward physical activity.
How the Program Works:
Danceworks Mad Hot Rhythm runs November-April. Participating schools select one or more 5th or 6th grade classrooms to participate in Mad Hot. Danceworks teaching artists provide two weekly one-hour virtual and/or safe in-person dance classes for 18 weeks – 36 total hours of dance instruction. Each year the program culminates with a city-wide competition for all participants, as well as culminating performances in the schools. The Competition is free and open to the public! Families incur no cost for this program.