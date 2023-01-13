Join us at Pabst Theater, for a performance by David Spade, on January 15, 2023
Nominated in 1999 for an Emmy Award for his memorable role as Dennis Finch, the wise-cracking, power-hungry assistant on “Just Shoot Me,” David Spade became a household favorite during his five-year stint as a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” He was also nominated for a Golden Globe in 2000 and an American Comedy Award in 1999 for his work on NBC’s “Just Shoot Me.” Spade continues to be a box office draw and continues to do stand-up tours nationwide.
