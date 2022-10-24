Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a day to celebrate, remember, and prepare special foods in honor of those who have departed. On this day in Mexico, the streets near the cemeteries are filled with decorations of papel picado, flowers, candy calaveras (skeletons and skulls), and parades.
In order to celebrate, the families make altars and place ofrendas (offerings) of food such as pan de muertos baked in shapes of skulls and figures, candles, incense, yellow marigolds known as cemazuchitl (also spelled zempasuchil) and most importantly a photo of the departed soul is placed on the altar.
Our Día de Los Muertos Ofrendas exhibit will feature installations from The Mexican Consulate, University School of Milwaukee and other schools and local artists!
Open Gallery Hours: (October 20-November 18)
Monday – Friday 10:30 a.m. – 7:30p.m.
https://www.latinoartsinc.org/exhibits/day-of-the-dead-ofrendas/