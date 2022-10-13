With a set replicating what fans enjoyed on TV, each show will consist of randomly selected audience members that will have a chance to compete on-stage against the banker in their own individualized game. Each contestant will have the option of bringing up to five friends and family on-stage as their advisors – all so they can outwit the banker.
In addition to the individual contestant games, Deal Or No Deal LIVE! will feature “mini-games” throughout the show, so audience members have a chance to walk away a winner.
Hosting the live event is one Bachelor alum, Bob Guiney. As the first individual to appear on The Bachelorette with Trista Rehn (Sutter) and star of his own season of The Bachelor, Bob helped shape the franchise into what it is today. Bob has been part of big-time productions, including TLC’s Date My House, The Today Show with Hoda & Jenna and The View. The Bachelor alum also handled live show hosting duties for the CMA Music Festival for several years.