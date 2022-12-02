Discover the Village Shops decked out for the merriest of seasons – Historic Downtown Greendale is transformed into a scene from a Dickens novel. Over 100,000 twinkling lights & merchants dressed in Dickens era costumes. Reminisce to holiday entertainment by strolling carolers, bell and chamber choirs, and string instruments.
Shops are open late with holiday entertainment by carolers & live musicians, visits with Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides, and Santa’s sleigh hayride. Kids can write their letters to Santa, while adults can stroll through the Village with a Hot Mulled Wine in a Commemorative Dickens tin mug. Additional holiday drinks and food vendors along with special sales and activities inside the shops make for plenty of indoor and outdoor fun, sure to put you in the Holiday Spirit! Also, after a two-year hiatus “A Christmas Carol in 12 minutes” is back. This time, however, in a new location. This year’s play will be held in the J&J Contractors parking lot on off of Parking Street at 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm.