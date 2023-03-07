Effortlessly charming and charismatic, Dean Martin rose from humble immigrant roots to embody the definition of cool as a Rat Pack heartthrob and one of America’s most adored entertainers. “Dino!” transports us to a hip 1970s club where – accompanied by his signature drink in hand – the “King of Cool” entertains all by weaving personal stories with a smorgasbord of classic hits including “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” “Everybody Loves Somebody,” “That’s Amore” and more. Warm and endearing, “Dino!” suavely shines the spotlight once again on this legendary star and the glory days of the nightclub crooner.
https://milwaukeerep.com/shows/show/dino-an-evening-with-dean-martin/