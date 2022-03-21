When you arrive in Milwaukee jump on a MKE Cruiser & get a locals view on the places to visit & must see.
City Tours MKE is open for business. We are taking extra safety measures by having sneeze guard placed in our cruisers, face masks, Hand sanitizer, and we disinfect all cruisers when we are finished with each tour.
We will show you the highlights of Milwaukee and bring you to some famous spots that put Milwaukee on the map. This tour takes you on an overview of what you should see in our wonderful city. So much to see with so little time! Each guide can tailor the tour to your needs. Tour length is about 90 minutes. Tour times are Tue. thru Sun. at 10am, 12, 2 & 4pm.
Some of the sights and landmarks that we visit include; The Milwaukee Art Museum, the former Schiltz Brewery, Lakefront Brewery, Black Cay Alley, Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, North Point Lighthouse & Water Tower, Brady Street, Milwaukee Public Market, Milwaukee\’s Third Ward, the Harley Davidson Museum, the former Pabst Brewery & the Fiserv Forum just to name a few. With our knowledgeable and friendly guides this tour is a must when visiting the Brew City.
**Winter months our cruisers have heat and doors