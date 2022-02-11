Skating Into Fiserv Forum February 10-13, 2022
MILWAUKEE (November 9, 2021) – Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic. This action-packed extravaganza, produced by Feld Entertainment, Inc., features Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters skates into Milwaukee February 10–13, 2022 playing seven fun-filled performances at Fiserv Forum.
Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on November 16 at 10 am CT. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.
Into The Magic takes families on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast oceanic scape, Disney On Ice allows Moana’s strength and determination to take center stage. This engaging atmosphere lets audiences deepen their existing connection to their favorite wayfinder and discover one’s true identity is never out of reach.
Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons in a beautiful cultural celebration of family. Beautiful production numbers invite audiences into the world of Beauty and the Beast, as Belle shows what it means to be fearless. Along with her new friends in the enchanted castle, Belle is encouraged to step outside the ordinary and find joy in the bleakest situation. As she looks beyond the harsh exterior of the Beast to reach his gentle heart, fans learn there are teachable moments in everyday life. Through the athleticism and grace of Anna and Elsa, Rapunzel and Flynn, and Cinderella, brave heroes from Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella ignite passions to believe. Showgoers will witness each characters’ unique qualities and talents inspiring children around the world to discover their inner hero.
While delivering the same magical experiences guests expect from Disney On Ice, Feld Entertainment is continuing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events. Feld Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines. Full details on Feld Entertainment Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found here. Please monitor the venue website at fiservforum.com for health and safety policies, including face covering and entry requirements, which are subject to change.