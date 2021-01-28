Karen Hester makes a triumphant return after her much-loved concert last fall, but this time she’s bringing a friend along! Karen was born into a very musical family and her vocals are as soothing as the “Smoky Mountain Songbird” herself. Her talents have taken her to venues around the world, including House of Blues, Celebration Music Theater, Legends in Concert, AXS TV’s World’s Greatest Tribute Bands show in Hollywood, and Country Music Cruises. She’s a fabulous entertainer with a heart of gold!
Dave Karl has been a performer his whole life, culminating with his success with this Kenny Rogers Tribute. He considers himself an impersonator, singer, song-writer, actor, and musician and has opened for such star acts as Marie Osmond, Lee Greenwood, and Ronnie Milsap. Dave also performs with Legends In Concert in Las Vegas, Theatre of the Stars in Pigeon Forge, top casinos throughout the U.S., and appeared as Kenny in the film “Queens of Country.” Includes their award-winning hit duet “Islands in the Stream.”
$59.95 plus tax and gratuity for dinner and show with limited seating to allow for social distancing.
