CALLING ALL SUPERHEROES!
Skate Among Superheroes
Saturday, February 12 | 11 AM - 2 PM
Heroes assemble at Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park for “Downtown Ice CAPE-ade,” a brand-new, free family event. Lace up your skates and join your favorite comic book superheroes to battle the winter blues on Saturday, February 12, from 11 AM – 2 PM. Bring your own skates or enjoy free ice skate rentals sponsored by WaterStone Bank.
The event will feature tunes spun by DJ Shawna, the Milwaukee Bucks official DJ and Producer, an ice sculpture photo op from Art Below Zero, a free s'mores station, and free superhero capes for children ages 10 and under. Costumes are encouraged for kids of all ages.
Plus, meet-and-greet with everyday heroes, including local Olympians, the Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee Police Department. Kids can also tour a fire truck.
Please note: Ice skate rentals and capes will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 11 AM.
https://www.milwaukeedowntown.com/bid-basics/community-projects/downtown-ice-capeade