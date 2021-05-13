Wine Walk on Main is back!
Take a look inside our 20 different Sip Stops while tasting a variety of wine, including an expanded selection of Wisconsin wines!
Want to beat the crowds? Grab some VIP tickets, which will get you started on your walk at 2pm, a full hour earlier, a $5 coupon redeemable at all our Sip Stops, a commemorative wine glass and a free ticket for our Gift Basket Raffle.
Our Gift Basket Raffle is currently valued at over $100 and includes a specialty bottle of wine, a set of stemless wine glasses, and gift card from Board & Graze WI for a Small Gathering Board valued at $55! Raffle tickets are on sale now at the DWBA office, 120 N Main Street, Ste 170, West Bend, WI for $1 and will be on sale at the event (cash only). The drawing will take place on Monday, May 17.
Get your tickets before they're gone!
General Admission | $25
VIP | $35
Wine Walk on Main 2021 Sip Stops
A Conversation Piece
All in Books
Ann D's Boutique
Authentic Wellness
Bellisimo Studios (The Groomed Goddess and Foxy Loxx)
Blue Luna Yoga & Wellness
Candyman on Main
Cherry Pickin's
Elizabeth Jacobs Bride
Ken Collins Coaching
Laughing Mountain Gourmet Popcorn
Luxurious Lash & Brow Boutique
Merle Norman
Savoring Thyme
Sweet Laurel
Tech Jewelers
Pilot Plus Boutique
Pink Poppy
West Bend Pilot Boutique and Unique Finds
Xpressions Unique Boutique
VIP's your $5 coupon will also be redeemable at these Downtown Bars & Restaurants
Orenda's Tea House
The Antidote
The Boardroom
The Garden Lounge
The Oaken Hogg