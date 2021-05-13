winewalk051321

Wine Walk on Main is back!

Take a look inside our 20 different Sip Stops while tasting a variety of wine, including an expanded selection of Wisconsin wines!

Want to beat the crowds? Grab some VIP tickets, which will get you started on your walk at 2pm, a full hour earlier, a $5 coupon redeemable at all our Sip Stops, a commemorative wine glass and a free ticket for our Gift Basket Raffle.

Our Gift Basket Raffle is currently valued at over $100 and includes a specialty bottle of wine, a set of stemless wine glasses, and gift card from Board & Graze WI for a Small Gathering Board valued at $55! Raffle tickets are on sale now at the DWBA office, 120 N Main Street, Ste 170, West Bend, WI for $1 and will be on sale at the event (cash only). The drawing will take place on Monday, May 17.

Get your tickets before they're gone!

General Admission | $25

VIP | $35

Wine Walk on Main 2021 Sip Stops

A Conversation Piece

All in Books

​Ann D's Boutique

​Authentic Wellness

Bellisimo Studios (The Groomed Goddess and Foxy Loxx)

Blue Luna Yoga & Wellness

Candyman on Main

Cherry Pickin's

Elizabeth Jacobs Bride

Ken Collins Coaching

Laughing Mountain Gourmet Popcorn

Luxurious Lash & Brow Boutique

Merle Norman

Savoring Thyme

Sweet Laurel

Tech Jewelers

​Pilot Plus Boutique

Pink Poppy

West Bend Pilot Boutique and Unique Finds

Xpressions Unique Boutique

VIP's your $5 coupon will also be redeemable at these Downtown Bars & Restaurants

Orenda's Tea House

The Antidote

The Boardroom

The Garden Lounge

The Oaken Hogg

Recommended for you