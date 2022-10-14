Bowling with the Champ, presented by Miller High Life. The event will be held at the iconic Landmark Lanes (Milwaukee) on Friday, October 14, 2022.
The event will be recorded and the episode will be published across Drink Wisconsinbly’s social media channels this fall.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated on behalf of Wisconsinbly Cares™ to the Bobby Portis Foundation. The mission of the Bobby Portis Foundation is to create programs and initiatives that aid single mothers throughout the Arkansas community. Growing up in a single-mother household, Bobby saw firsthand how difficult it could be to make ends meet. The Foundation’s goal is to serve, support and empower single-mother families.
There will be on-site fundraising efforts such as a 50/50 raffle. Beverages will be available from Landmark Lanes (not included in the ticket sales) and pizza will be available to order from Ian’s Pizza.
Schedule of events
VIP Admission 4 pm
General Admission, Doors open 5 pm
Bobby vs Al 6 pm – 8 pm
