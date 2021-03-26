Drive Thru Magic and Illusion Show - $20 per Car
Join the Waukesha West Booster Cub in their Family Friendly Fundraising Event!
Admission is $20 per carload. Cars can go through more than once if they would like, at no extra charge!
Come and see The Levitating Princess, a Woman Sawn in half, as well as circus performers and jugglers and MORE!
TICKET INFO: Tickets can be pre-purchased via sending $20 to the Waukesha West Booster Club Venmo Account please reference the magic Show.
www.venmo.com/WaukeshaWest-BoosterClub
Tickets can also be purchase onsite via cash or Venmo.