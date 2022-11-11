A murder mystery play within a murder mystery comedy, “Drop Dead!” brings big laughs in whodunnit fashion to the Racine Theatre Guild stage October 28 – November 13.
A murderer may be on the loose, but the show must go on! A rag-tag cast of actors are desperately trying to revive their careers in a new murder mystery play. However, the set falls apart, props break, lines are forgotten, and their fellow theatre creators keep ending up dead. Throw in an eccentric playwright, an over-worked stage manager, a has-been theatre director, a former TV star, and clueless first-time actors, each has their own motivation to be the killer. From rehearsal to opening night, the murders continue and mayhem ensues as the remaining actors try to save the show, solve the mystery, and stay alive for curtain call.