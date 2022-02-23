DUA LIPA ANNOUNCES SHOW AT FISERV FORUM ON HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FUTURE NOSTALGIA TOUR
MILWAUKEE (January 25, 2022) – Global pop superstar Dua Lipa has announced a show at Fiserv Forum on February 23 on her 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour. The arena tour, in support of the Grammy-winning album of the same name, now makes 30 stops across North America, including Dua’s first ever headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the iconic Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets for the Milwaukee date go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m. CT at fiservforum.com.
The long-awaited Future Nostalgia Tour, produced by Ceremony London, promoted by Live Nation and sponsored by Truly Hard Seltzer, will also feature support from Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï.
The tour will be the first time Dua connects her live vision for this album in-person with fans. Previously, the superstar was able to connect with fans during her record smashing live stream extravaganza Studio 2054, which had over 5 million viewers during its initial airing and featured special guests Angele, Bad Bunny, Elton John, FKA Twigs, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, Miley Cyrus and Tainy. Dua is already slated to tour the EU in 2022, making this her first world tour run since breaking records during quarantine with her platinum-certified sophomore album Future Nostalgia.
Future Nostalgia is the longest running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 this year and was the #1 most-streamed album of 2020 on Spotify. It landed on the year-end “Best Of” lists of everyone from Rolling Stone to Billboard and Pitchfork, and spawned multiple worldwide hit singles including the #1 tracks “Break My Heart,” “Levitating,” which is still topping the charts and is the longest running song ever on Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits playlist, and U.S. 4x platinum lead single “Don’t Start Now,” which broke her personal best record of weeks at #1 at U.S. Top 40 radio and is the most-streamed track on Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits playlist in history.
In addition to breaking radio records, Dua is also a dominant force on streaming platforms, topping Spotify’s artist chart as the most-streamed female artist on the platform and is currently the fourth biggest artist overall with over 69 million monthly listeners. Future Nostalgia now has over 7 billion streams across all platforms worldwide. After receiving 6 nominations at the 2021 Grammys, including Record, Song and Album of the Year, she is now a three-time Grammy winner, having received awards for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2021 and for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording in 2019. Future Nostalgia was the follow up to her eponymous 2017 debut, which is certified platinum, spawned six platinum tracks and made Dua the first female artist in Brit Awards history to pick up five nominations, with two wins for British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist.