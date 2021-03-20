Join the city of Waukesha for the walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20 in Frame Park.
Celebrate spring together with your family at the Duck! Rabbit! Family Adventure Walk. It’s a 1.7 mile adventure which includes the book Duck! Rabbit!, a duck and rabbit petting station, crafts, duck races, and more!
Each family will receive a copy of Duck! Rabbit! a smart, simple story that will make family members of all ages eager to take a side.
Celebrate ducks and rabbits as you obtain crafts at several stations around the river, play “search and find” around the river and make your Duck, Rabbit prediction halfway through the walk.
Learn more and register here.