YouTube Sensations Hit the Road for 24-city Arena Tour with Show in Milwaukee on July 8, 2022
Premier Productions announces the Dude Perfect That’s Happy 2022 Summer Tour. The YouTube sensations — Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert and twins Coby and Cory Cotton — will bring their engaging and action-packed show to Fiserv Forum on Friday, July 8, 2022 after several sold-out events on their 2021 tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, December 9 at 10 a.m. CT at fiservforum.com.
As demand for their family-friendly brand of entertainment grows, fans will see the Dudes compete in even bigger battles, tell their laugh-out-loud stories and get a little messy in the process. The tour will feature some of the most popular segments from their award-winning “Overtime” series such as Cool not Cool and Wheel Unfortunate with Ned Forrester, and new fan-favorite segments like Get Crafty and Top 10 are in the works as well.
“It was so great hitting the road again this past year after everything that has happened,” said Coby Cotton. “We’re having fun, the audience is happy and having fun and those live interactions fuel us to keep creating better shows. This tour will continue with new competitions, more comedy and even more excitement than what you see on our YouTube channel. Our hope is that the That’s Happy Tour will be one of your favorite summer memories.”
The 24-city North American tour will kick off June 23 in Little Rock, AR and make stops in Tampa, Atlanta, Nashville, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and more before wrapping up July 31 in Dallas, TX.
“We can’t wait to get this tour back on the road in the summertime after a very strong run of dates in the Fall of 2021,” says VP Project Management – Global Touring, Brian Reese of Premier Productions. “Dude Perfect continues to expand their audience and we love giving more people the opportunity to travel and have a fun night out with the entire family. We can’t wait to help create memories for Dude Perfect fans on the That’s Happy Tour.”