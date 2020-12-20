Join us for opening day of the historically decorated Durkee Mansion. This year’s theme is “Magical Lantern Glow” in honor of the 150th year of Kemper Hall when alumnae carried lanterns in procession.
Each year, the Durkee Mansion is decorated in period accurate holiday decor from the 1860s by the Durkee Mansion decorators. All decorations are either handmade or antique.
If you miss opening day on November 29, the Durkee Mansion will be open through January 10, 2021 at the hours below. The Anderson Arts Center, located across from the Durkee Mansion, at 6603 3rd Avenue, will also be open during the same hours below.
Hours
Sunday, November 29, 1:00-5:00PM
Thursday – Friday, December 3 – December 4, 3:00-7:00PM
Saturday – Sunday, December 5 – December 6, 1:00-5:00PM
Saturday, December 12 – Sunday, December 13, 1:00-4:00PM
Saturday, December 19 – Sunday, December 20, 1:00-4:00PM
Saturday, December 26 – Sunday, December 27, 1:00-4:00PM
Saturday, January 2 – Sunday, January 3, 1:00-4:00PM
Saturday, January 9 – Sunday, January 10, 1:00-4:00PM
Admission is free.
Learn more about the history of the Durkee Mansion on our Durkee Mansion history page.
We will be taking COVID-19 precautions and limiting capacity, requiring masks inside the building, and encouraging social distancing.
https://kempercenter.com/event/durkee-mansion-historic-holiday