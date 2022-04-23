Come celebrate the finale of Earch Week by honoring Planet Earth with us at Retzer Nature Center!
All events are family friendly.
- 9 a.m. - Noon: Mission Possible at Retzer (details below)
- 9 a.m. - Noon: Discovery Trail Adventures - nature discovery, community art project, native plants and more!
- 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.: Planetarium Shows (Advanced ticket registration recommended)
- Show 1: Amazing Planet at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.
- Show 2: On The Blue Planet at 12 p.m., 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. & 1:30 p.m.
- 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Recycling Exhibit Open House
- Explore how your actions matter
- Sort recyclables at the Materials Recovery Facility area
