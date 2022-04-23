Retzer Nature Center 1
Tracy

Come celebrate the finale of Earch Week by honoring Planet Earth with us at Retzer Nature Center!

All events are family friendly.

  • 9 a.m. - Noon: Mission Possible at Retzer (details below)
  • 9 a.m. - Noon: Discovery Trail Adventures - nature discovery, community art project, native plants and more!
  • 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.: Planetarium Shows (Advanced ticket registration recommended)
  • 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Recycling Exhibit Open House
    • Explore how your actions matter
    • Sort recyclables at the Materials Recovery Facility area

Learn more here.

