Join us for family fun aboard the East Troy Bunny Train!
Stay in your heated vehicle and tune to our radio station (90.9 FM).
Groups will be called into the East Troy Depot for check-in and use of our bathroom facilities in an orderly fashion as to not exceed our reduced capacity in the Depot building.
Board one of our historic trains and take a ride down to the Elegant Farmer. During your ride, there will be coloring activities and a scavenger hunt out your window.
On the return trip from the Elegant Farmer, get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny himself!
All child & toddler ticket holders will receive a stuffed bunny on the return trip and jelly beans for all!
Make your reservations for Sunday, March 28 and Saturday, April 3 here.