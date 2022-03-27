The Easter Bunny hops into Sprecher, March 27th and April 3rd. Have your photo taken with the Easter Bunny, then take a brewery tour. Top it off by having your photo put on bottles of Sprecher Root Beer. What a great gift!
$12 adults; $5 minors includes: Brewery Tour, Visit & your photo on the bottle if you choose! Commemorative glass & Beer samples (age 21+), unlimited soda samples. Custom Root Beer bottles are $2.25 each; minimum order of 12.