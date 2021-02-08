Sistastrings is LIVE and in-person for love-birds with cabin fever this Valentine's weekend. Best Place is the SAFE place for live music!
About this Event
The sound of SistaStrings can’t be described in one word. The Milwaukee based sister duo combines Classical music, R&B, and a touch of Gospel to create a unique, lush sound with a vibe. Thick string harmonies created by violin and cello, and powerful, soulful voices initiate the SistaStrings musical journey that listeners are blessed to venture on.
The classical background that the two sisters have had allows them to command their instrument at will. Between the two of them, they have performed in some of the most reputable halls, including Carnegie Hall and in their classical career they have soloed with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and the Madison Symphony Orchestra.
SistaStrings has performed with Malik Yusef, opened for Black Violin, Bone Thugs ‘N Harmony, Lupe Fiasco, BJ The Chicago Kid, and The Roots. Outreach and representation are important to these two young ladies as African American string players. The ladies are advocates for diversity in the arts and promote social justice in all that they do musically.
Vocals, Violin / Chauntee Ross
Vocals, Cello / Monique Ross
Best Place is located in the heart of The Brewery District in downtown Milwaukee. The venue was historically the corporate headquarters of the Pabst Brewery. Today it is a multi-purpose event space, hosting weddings, concerts, holiday parties, and more.
As a family-run business, Best Place's top priority is the health and well-being of it's staff and patrons. No exceptions will be made regarding COVID-19 policies.
Upon making a reservation, Best Place will contact you via email to confirm your reservation and assign a table number to your reservation. When you arrive for the event, you will be greeted at the door and escorted to your table by Best Place staff.
You may choose to add pre-ordered bottles of wine for your table reservation. You may also order beverages at the venue.
There is a parking structure directly across the street from the venue, as well as street parking.
COVID-19 Safety Measures:
50 person capacity for this event (The venue's true capacity is 300).
Reservations are required due to limited capacity.
Reservations available for 2-6 people per table.
Tables are spaced at maximum distance for safety.
Masks are required at all times when not seated at a table.
Dinner Options:
Dinner will be available from our neighborhood partners:
- Meat On The Street (Filipino food)
- Coaches Restaurant (Soul food)
- Marco Pollo (Global chicken/vegetarian food)
Food pre-orders must be placed with the restaurant and paid for separately three days before the event.
Your dinner order will be delivered to your table between 7:00-7:15PM the night of the event.
