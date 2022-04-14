Hop on over to the Milwaukee County Zoo Egg Day Event for some egg-streme fun!
Some of the activities the Zoo has in store include:
Bunny Parade
Say hello to the Easter Bunny as he rides through the Zoo during this extra-special parade, featuring the musical stylings of Razzmatazz! Be sure to stop along the parade route during one of its three excursions and celebrate the day by catching a sweet treat!
10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m.
Egg Hunt
Find the golden egg, answer the riddle, and receive a special prize!
Spring Face Painting
Choose your favorite design and show off your springtime spirit!
Chalk the Zoo
Add your flower to the garden path!
Spring “I Spy” Scavenger Hunt
Pick up a scavenger hunt card and search for items around the Zoo. Find at least 5 items and return your card for a special prize!
Bunny EGG-xpress
Hop aboard the North Shore Bank Safari Train and search for the carrots the Bunny left behind.
Fee: $4/person (Weather Permitting)
Other Egg Day fun includes special Easter and spring themed photo HOPortunities, animal enrichment demonstrations, and more! Check out the event program for a complete list of activities.